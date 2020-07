A man accused of burglaries in St Neots and Huntingdon is due to appear in court today (July 30).

Wayne Luff, 39, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Little End Road, St Neots, in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 29).

He will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

He is facing two charges of burglary in St Neots on July 29 and another in Huntingdon on July 28.