In Ramsey Heights, £136,000 worth of cannabis plants have been found by Cambridgeshire Police.

Officers have caused significant disruption to the drug market after intercepting eight cannabis farms in Ramsey Heights.

The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) made the discoveries in lorries, stables, caravans and containers in Middle Drove today.

In total the team seized 163 cannabis plants with a potential yield of up to £136,000 as well as seizing growing equipment including lights and transformers worth tens of thousands of pounds.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Craig Flavell from the RCAT said: “While no arrests have been made, the seizure of these cannabis farms will cause significant disruption and financial loss to those involved.”

Signs of a cannabis farm include

Strong, sticky smells

Covered windows

Excessive security

High levels of condensation

Lots of visitors and at unsociable hours

Bright lights day and night

Constant noise of a fan