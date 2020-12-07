News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man who took a ‘vicious looking’ knife into St Ives pub has been sentenced

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:53 PM December 7, 2020    Updated: 6:29 AM December 10, 2020
Man took 'vicious looking' knife into St Ives pub PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

A man who took a ‘vicious looking’ hunting knife into a St Ives pub has been sentenced.

Judge Matthew Lowe said Tyler Atkins-Jenner had the ingredients for a recipe of disaster when he took the nine-inch blade into the pub, on The Broadway, on February 23.

A member of the public tipped off the landlord of the pub that the 21-year-old was carrying the knife in his trousers.

Police were called and Atkins-Jenner attempted to run off before he was stopped by officers and security and the hunting knife was located in his waistband.

While sentencing Atkins-Jenner to six months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday December 2, Judge Lowe said: “You were seen in public with a vicious looking knife.

“While intoxicated and with the knife you entered a pub which has ingredients for a recipe of disaster which fortunately didn’t happen.”

Atkins-Jenner of Tavistock Street, Bedford, must also carry out 100 hours unpaid work and complete a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement for pleading guilty to possession of a knife in public.

Sergeant Keith Osbourne said: “Some people think that carrying a knife provides them with protection. What it actually does is put them, their friends and family in danger and increase the chances of someone being hurt.”

