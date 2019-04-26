Imran Hussain, 26, began to stalk his ex-girlfriend four days after the relationship had ended, a court heard.

Over the following days Hussain, vsited her home in St Neots and refused to leave, made multiple calls to the victim and confronted her outside her work where he was abusive, visited her home and threw stones at the windows while continually trying to call her and banged on the victim's door while she was visited by a friend, who had parked his van on the driveway.

Hussain demanded to know who the van belonged to and took photos of the licence plate.

Hussain, of Howitts Gardens, Eynesbury, St Neots, was arrested and bailed with conditions not to contact the victim directly or indirectly. Officers also found small amounts of cannabis and cocaine at his home.

However, the bail conditions did not stop Hussain, who began ringing the victim again and threatened her friend.

Yesterday (April 25) at Cambridge Crown Court, Hussain was sentenced to 20 months for stalking involving fear of violence and an additional one month for possession of class A and B drugs, both suspended for 24 months.

Detective Constable Joe Passby said: “Hussain relentlessly harassed his ex-girlfriend, ignoring his bail conditions and her clear requests not to contact her.

“Not only did he act in a violent and intimidating manner, he interfered with both her and her friend when they were trying to work and prevented them from living a normal, happy life.”