Gallery

Published: 9:30 AM June 14, 2021

The demolition of the A14 Huntingdon viaduct as it reaches the final stages. - Credit: Geoff Soden

Dramatic images show the demolition of the A14 Huntingdon viaduct as it reaches the final stages.

Demolition teams continued to make progress in taking down the viaduct over Huntingdon rail station last week – and local photographers were keen to get a snap.

The demolition of the A14 Huntingdon viaduct as it reaches the final stages. - Credit: Archant

The landmark structure has been a feature on the A14 for more than 40 years and used to carry thousands of cars a day.

Highways England say work is expected to finish this winter.

"Our work to remove the 12,000 tonne Huntingdon railway viaduct is progressing well,” a spokesperson said.

“We have completed the removal of the first of a total of five spans in this phase of works. We have already started work to take down the second span and abutment walls on the west side."

The first spans was demolished using long reach excavators, which take away pieces of concrete from the top down.

“As the other span is very close to the station building, the safest and least disruptive way to remove this is to install a jacking system, which will lift the section away from its supporting piers and lower it to the ground to be demolished safely and with minimal closures of the railway line,” Highways England added.

“We appreciate your ongoing patience while we carry out this work and we’re working hard to minimise its effect on residents by working during the day to avoid overnight noise and by spraying the site with water to reduce dust levels.”

Eighteen beams, which formed the structure, were lifted out individually last summer, causing the regular closure of Brampton Road and diversions being put in place.

The demolition of the A14 Huntingdon viaduct as it reaches the final stages. - Credit: Geoff Soden

The £1.5 billion Highways England project is country’s the biggest roadbuilding scheme.

Work started on the 21-mile upgrade in 2016 and it opened in May 2020 - well ahead of the original completion date set for the end of the year.

The demolition of the A14 Huntingdon viaduct as it reaches the final stages - captured by drone. - Credit: Jonathan Marshall

A 12-mile Huntingdon bypass opened December 2019, a year ahead of schedule, but work continues on new road links around Huntingdon.