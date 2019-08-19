Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure at a supermarket in St Ives. Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure at a supermarket in St Ives.

A girl was in Morrisons, in Parsons Green, with her parents, when the man reportedly exposed himself next to her. He retreated when her parents approached him.

The incident happened at 1.30pm last Wednesday (August 14).

PC Zena Chapman said: "This was an unpleasant experience for the victim who was understandably upset.

"We would appeal for anyone who knows the man pictured or has seen him to call police on 101."

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 255 of 14 August or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.