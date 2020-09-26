Korky Paul, whose accolades include three children’s book awards, is the latest guest sharing encouraging others to mark 1,000 years of equal rights as part of the Kingdom 1000 series.

His most famous book, Winnie the Witch, was known for its iconic art, which launched one of Oxford University Press’ most successful franchises.

Korky said: “The theme of the Winnie books is that if you accept others for who they are, the world becomes a much more fun and friendly place. Really it’s all about equality, which is why I was also attracted to this web series.”

Korky joins a guest list that has included BBC chef Manju Mahli, Nobel medallist and activist Mary Shuttleworth, and Glastonbury spoken word curator John Row.

Called “Kingdom 1000”, the web series grew out of a project co-designed with Voluntary Arts, the team behind the annual Get Creative Festival.

The show explores the medieval origins of equal justice, and encourages audiences to celebrate in creative ways.

Kingdom 1000 is shown 6pm every Tuesday at kingdom1000.com until October 20.

Audiences who join live are invited to put questions to the guests.