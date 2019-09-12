The illuminated boat parade in St Ives The illuminated boat parade in St Ives

"The weather was good, if a bit chilly, and the crowds turned out en-masse to enjoy this spectacular evening," said Gilly Jackson.

The Disney-themed event began with talented young vocalist Emily Welling who sang a range of Disney classics from a boat moored on the River Great Ouse, finishing with Let It Go from the Frozen.

Stilt walker Mad Dominic kept the crowds amused by circling boats.

Then at dusk the illuminated boats began their parade from Nobles Field, under the historic town bridge, along passed the crowds on the Quay and up to the Harrison Way Bridge before turning for their return journey. Each boat was greeted by its own theme music and commentary.

"And what a fantastic line up of illuminated boats, including Dumbo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Aladdin, Snow White, and later Disney productions of Up, Mary Poppins and Pirates of the Caribbean. They were all there. And to finish a fabulous firework finale," added Gilly.

"This was a marvellous free community event for the town, involving many community groups in support. It was organised by not-for-profit group Festival Events St Ives (FESt), with help from members of GOBA, and sponsored by St Ives Town Council and local businesses.

And the winning boat, as chosen by the applause from onlookers, was Dumbo, with his flexible trunk and illuminated flapping ears."