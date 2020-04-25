Plans have been submitted for a new Ikea ‘click-and-collect’ facility at the company’s existing distribution centre in Peterborough.

In its application to Peterborough City Council, Ikea says the outlet is “designed to respond to current retail trends”,

The plans to build the facility at Kingston Park, off Fletton Parkway, were submitted earlier this month and the council is yet to make a decision.

The new click-and-collect facility would have a total floor area of 490 square metres, according to the plans.

The application says: “The development will result in the provision of additional jobs and further establish IKEA’s commitment to the Peterborough facility and wider area.”

It went on: “As part of the changing nature of retail and the evolution of online shopping, IKEA has developed a click and collection solution for customers to pick-up their orders from the distribution centre. A standalone unit is located to the south-east of the distribution centre and served by a separate roadway. Customers will be able to access the site to collect orders placed online or within store. Dedicated customer parking is provided adjacent to the click and collect

point.”