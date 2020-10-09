Published: 11:00 PM October 9, 2020 Updated: 6:55 PM December 14, 2020

iDrive Transport Ltd of 2 Archers Court, Huntingdon PE29 6XG is applying for a licence to use A141 Upwood Rd, Wyton, Huntingdon PE28 2DV as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers and to use Grove Lane, Ellington, Huntingdon PE28 0DA as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 20 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.