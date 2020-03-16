A store in Huntingdon will be opening their doors to elderly members of the public to stop others from ‘panic buying’.

You may also want to watch:

Iceland, based on the High Street in Huntingdon, will be opening its doors from 8-10am on Wednesday morning, after supermarkets have seen an unprecedented amount of mass purchases due to Covid-19 worry.

A statement from a staff member at the store said: “Wednesday 18th March Between 8am-10am Iceland Huntingdon will be open for the over 70’s and Disable to peacefully do their shopping. We do realise we cannot stop any customers who are not over 70 or disable from entering the shop but we do ask you to respect the decision that our business has made

The store have said that they would now do this every Wednesday.