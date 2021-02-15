News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Strange and spooky ice formations from Hunts Post readers

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM February 15, 2021   
Judith Steward took this photo in Hemingford Grey of icicles, which formed after the road was flooded.

Strange formations caused by the weather are the main focus of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. 


Sue Adams' image shows the flood water at Godmanchester overlapping the grassed area.

We welcome photos from readers, of all ages, which may be used in the newspaper and online.

Despite all the snow and ice, this lonely daffodil seems to think it is spring. Image was sent in by Gerry Brown. 

Currently, the subject matter is 'winter' and 'lockdown', but we are happy to accept interesting images on any subject.

Peter Turner took this snowy image in Offord D'Arcy.

Emily Baker, aged 11, captured this image of a large bird flying over Buckden Marina. 

We prefer jpeg images, which should be sent to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please include your full name and brief details of where the picture was taken. 


