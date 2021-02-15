Published: 4:00 PM February 15, 2021

Judith Steward took this photo of icicles in Hemingford Grey, which formed after the road was flooded. - Credit: JUDITH STEWARD

Strange formations caused by the weather are the main focus of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos.





Sue Adams' image shows the flood water at Godmanchester overlapping the grassed area. - Credit: SUE ADAMS

We welcome photos from readers, of all ages, which may be used in the newspaper and online.

Despite all the snow and ice, this lonely daffodil seems to think it is spring. Image was sent in by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Currently, the subject matter is 'winter' and 'lockdown', but we are happy to accept interesting images on any subject.

Peter Turner took this snowy image in Offord D'Arcy. - Credit: PETER TURNER

Emily Baker, aged 11, captured this image of a large bird flying over Buckden Marina. - Credit: EMILY BAKER

We prefer jpeg images, which should be sent to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please include your full name and brief details of where the picture was taken.



