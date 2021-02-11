News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Essential hygiene care packs delivered by Covid-19 response team

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2021   
Patrick Kadewere with Hannah Tuck from the Co-Op 

Patrick Kadewere with Hannah Tuck from the Co-Op - Credit: Patrick Kadewere

Members of the Huntingdonshire Community Group Covid-19 Response Team has delivered essential hygiene care packs to people in the area. 

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has been working tirelessly to support the community.  

The group's founder, Cllr Patrick Kadewere, said “During the course of the last year the way we work and the support we provide has changed drastically.  

“We have adapted our support along with the needs we see first-hand within the community and an issue has come to light with those we have been providing food parcels in that they are now struggling to purchase essential hygiene items.  

“Those we are supporting weren’t aware that these items can also be requested and thanks to generous donations coming in since Christmas from Tesco Extra Huntingdon, Morrison’s in St Ives and the Co-Op in Godmanchester we have now been able to start giving out care packs.   

“Packs include items such as shampoo, soap, toothpaste, shower gel, deodorant and feminine hygiene products.

To request an essential hygiene care pack, contact: huntingdonshirecommunitygroup@gmail.com 

