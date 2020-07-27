On July 20/21 a virtual Court of Appeal hearing took place on behalf of the Back to 60 Campaign after the High Court denied calls from the Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) group to address pension discrimination.

Michael Mansfield QC and his team argued that 1950s women were discriminated against on the grounds of age and sex when their state pension age was changed from 60 to 66. Lack of adequate notice of the changes had left many women in a desperate situation.

Mr Mansfield told the court the impact of the state pension age rise had been “dramatic”

Many women were now living on the poverty line. Many had been forced to sell their homes to survive. It had been particularly hard on single women in low-paid, part-time jobs and those looking after elderly or infirm parents.

“We have a group of essentially economically and emotionally disenfranchised women,” he said.

“It is against that background that we submit that there are grounds for discrimination.”

Heather Cook, co-ordinator of the Huntingdonshire WASPI branch watched the two-day hearing online.

“It was hard work trying to follow all the legal arguments, but this is a crucially important case for us 1950s women.” said Heather.

“So many are now working well beyond what they are physically capable of. If the pension age came down it would free up much-needed jobs for younger people. I really hope we get justice this time.”

“After the last court case we had to wait four months for the judgment I really hope we don’t have to wait so long this time.This decision could make a massive difference to the lives of so many women.” added Heather.

More information about Huntingdonshire WASPI is available on Facebook Huntingdonshire WASPI Supporters Group.