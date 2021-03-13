New walking routes will explore Huntingdonshire's rich heritage
- Credit: HDC
Huntingdonshire District Council is launching a series of historical walks around the district's villages and towns which will explore the heritage of the area.
The district council has teamed up with the app Trail Tale¸ which is available to download on mobile phones for free, as part of HDC's ongoing Think Local campaign.
The walks vary from one to three miles in length and explore the historical significance of local features from William the Conqueror up to the modern day.
Executive leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Councillor Ryan Fuller said “As a council, we are looking forward to encouraging people back to our high streets safely as restrictions begin to ease, and these walks offer a unique insight into what our towns and villages can offer.
"They are ideal for a healthy, socially distanced activity with friends or family.”
The walks will be launching on the app on March 29 with initial routes around St Neots, St Ives, Huntingdon, Godmanchester, Ramsey and Eaton Socon. Visit your app store and search for Trail Tale for more information.
