Published: 12:56 PM June 23, 2021

The Eatons Community Centre is offering second doses of vaccine. - Credit: Google Earth

Vaccine centres in St Neots and Huntingdon are offering a new walk-in option for earlier AstraZeneca second doses.

These are available at the Eatons Community Centre, in St Neots, and the Oak Tree Centre in Huntingdon.

Matthew Winn, chief executive for Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which runs the large scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “People aged 40 and over and those who are clinically vulnerable can now access their second Astra Zeneca vaccination dose at walk-in clinics at seven vaccination centres.

“Appointments for people in these priority groups can be brought forward from 12 weeks after their first vaccination, to eight weeks, ensuring they will have the strongest possible protection at the earliest opportunity.”

Walk-in AstraZeneca clinics are available at the following vaccination centres daily from 9am to 3pm from Thursday June 24 to Sunday, July 4 at:

The Eatons Community Centre, The Maltings, Eaton Socon, St. Neots PE19 8ES

Oak Tree Centre, 1 Oak Drive, Huntingdon, PE29 7HN

City Care Centre, Thorpe Road, Peterborough, PE3 6DB

Cambridge Suite, Arena and Arts Centre, East of England Showground, Peterborough, PE2 6XE (Sat Nav PE2 6HE)

Unit 30, The Grafton Shopping Centre, Cambridge CB1 1PS

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Club, Logan’s Way, Cambridge, CB4 1BL

Unit 55, former supermarket, Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech Churchill Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 1AR (if using the car park at the shopping centre use Sat Nav PE13 1AL)

From Monday June 28 2021 to Friday July 4, evening walk-in clinics for AstraZeneca will also be available at the following venues between 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm:

Mondays: Horsefair: Shopping Centre, Wisbech, Tuesdays: Peterborough City Care Centre, Tuesdays: The Eatons Community Centre, St Neots, Wednesday: The Grafton Centre, Cambridge, Thursday: The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon and Thursday: East of England Showground.

Dr Gary Howsam, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chairman and local GP said: “Millions of people are now benefiting from protection from the virus and this has contributed to dramatic falls in infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the country.

“Vaccines are extremely safe and effective and I’d encourage anyone who is eligible, to drop in to one of our walk-in clinics for their AstraZeneca second dose and join the millions of people who have already had theirs.

“For people who would rather book an appointment, they can do so via the nhs.uk/covid-vaccination website, where people who have an existing appointment at 12 weeks can check availability first, before cancelling and rescheduling their second appointment on an earlier date.”