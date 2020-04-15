Advertisers made donations which were then used to purchase 47 chocolate eggs for key workers at the Huntingdon hospital.

The eggs were delivered last Thursday by Hunts Taxis who are working with local shops to deliver essential items to people in the district while observing safe distancing rules.

Alex Valentine, who helped to organise the initiative for The Hunts Post, said: “We usually send one or two members of staff to the hospital to hand over the eggs, but due to the current situation with coronavirus, we were unable to do that this year. We were determined that the hard-working staff at the hospital should have their eggs so we contacted Hunts Taxis as we knew they were making deliveries in the community. One of their drivers. James, picked up the eggs and then took them to the hospital. There is no way we would have been able to get them there before Easter so they really helped us out.”

INFO: Contact Hunts Taxis: on: 01480 414500.

www.huntstaxis.co.uk/.

www.facebook.com/247huntstaxis.