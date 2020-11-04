Poppy Railton, 11, has been supporting the campaign since she was in infant school.

This year, unable to sell poppies with her Guide group, she is encouraging people to get involved in other ways.

“I am happy the Poppy Appeal is going ahead this year,” Poppy says.

“It’s a good cause, the Legion help ex-service men and women in lots of different ways, no matter how old they are.”

Having been a Poppy Appeal Fundraiser from a young age in 2018 she presented a poppy to the Prime Minister Theresa May on behalf of The Legion.

Usually, Poppy would help her Guide group sell poppies in Huntingdon, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Poppy and her family are getting involved in different ways.

Along with her brother Elliot, eight, she has decorated downloadable poppies which are proudly displayed in their windows, and her mum Jose has ordered 20 Poppies in the Post, which they will give away to friends and family in return for a donation.

“We have got used to adapting to Covid and I think people will make changes in the way they support the Poppy Appeal,” mum Jose said.

“I am hoping that more young people, like Poppy, will support it this year because you can help online.”

Poppy is named in honour of her two relatives who died fighting in the First World War, and she has been delving into the family history to find out more about her great-great-great-uncles Charles and Gus Mitchell.

Learning about the family history has been an invaluable experience for Poppy and her brother who have been able to get a better understanding of their family history, and of those who served in the Great War.

“When we visited France and Belgium, we learnt a little bit about Charlie and Gus,” she says.

“When we came home we did some more research and found out more about where they were and what happened during the war in those areas.

“I think it helped me understand what has happened in the past and more appreciative of what those generations did and how brave they were.

