The Stags score three-year sponsorship deal from local housebuilder

Clare Butler

Published: 3:11 PM May 11, 2021   
Huntingdon and District Rugby Club in their Bellway-sponsored kits

Huntingdon and District Rugby Club in their Bellway-sponsored kits

Huntingdon and District Rugby Club has secured a £3,000 sponsorship deal with local housebuilder for the next three years. 

Two divisions of Bellway have teamed up with the club which will see their senior team receive branded warm-up t-shirts and training tops to kick off the new season. 

The club – which was established in 1935 and hosts its games at The Racecourse in Brampton – has 15 teams with players of all ages and abilities, including three adult teams, as well as colts, veterans and juniors from under-six to under-15. 

Chairman of Huntingdon and District Rugby Club, Nick Wilcox, said: “We are very grateful to Bellway Eastern Counties and Bellway Northern Home Counties for their kind contribution, which will go a long way in enabling us to purchase much-needed equipment and supplies for our teams. 

“We are particularly thankful for their sponsorship at time where many clubs are losing funding or struggling to find financial support from businesses. 

“The club is organised exclusively by volunteers and backing from local people and businesses is essential to what we do.”  

Bellway Northern Home Counties is currently building a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes at Brampton Gate in Brampton. 

