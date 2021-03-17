Published: 6:00 PM March 17, 2021

A big positive throughout the pandemic has been that HCR104fm has show 24/7” which are hosted by one of our 30-plus volunteer presenters.

Home broadcasting wasn’t considered before the pandemic - after all we have a superb studio with excellent facilities. But ‘needs must’ and so we began an intense switch to ‘remote’ broadcasting as lockdown started - meaning your favourite shows continued uninterrupted - and what a lineup we have!

Our daytime shows feature favourites through the decades including the 60s and 70s - decades that national radio seems to be dropping as irrelevant. Additionally, there’s a huge range of tastes in our evening ‘specialist’ shows at 8pm - and here’s the rundown:

Monday: Soul and Motown with Mike Haines Tuesday: Rock and Roll with John Rea

Wednesday: Country with John Manders and Jackie Barnes Thursday: Soft Rock with John Wilson

‘Weekends on 104’ start on Friday at 8pm with Spotlight showcasing local musical talent, with Melanie Green and Matthew Rix, followed by Simon BB’s eclectic An Extra Beat at 10pm.

Our Saturday specialist shows feature The Retro Show (Bob Elliot) at 1pm; Saturday Sports (Isaac Brindley and team) at 3pm The 80s Mixtape (alternately with Pete Sibthorpe and Gledders) at 6pm; A Different Beat (Simon BB) at 8pm and Dance Decades (Paul Askew) from 10pm.

On Sundays, The Bill Hensley Show at 10am is followed by Family Favourites at midday, which caters for everyone. Requests and dedications feature here, co-hosted by Dave Shepherd and Lee Blake. Tim Latham’s Sunday Supplement at 3pm looks at the more quirky side of the news.

Our Student Zone with Tom Askew and team takes over at 5pm with a teens’ outlook on life and Jon Aveling’s Cool Classics is at 7pm. Pete Singleton’s Jazz Hour follows at 9pm and the evening rounds off at 10pm with Tony Obee’s Late Show - Mellow Chilled.

The pandemic has also given us the opportunity to include religious programming with Sunday Service at 9.30 am, repeated at 6.30pm - an important addition during lockdown.

Next month, we’ll look at our night-time shows - from hits through the decades to laid back, easy listening. It’s all here on HCR104fm and is yours for the taking - it’s your music, your voice and your station.