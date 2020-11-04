Businesses will be facing tough times. Those who are vulnerable or unwell will be concerned and many will be worried about jobs. Others may struggle with their mental health, especially now, as we enter the winter months.

We said at the start of this pandemic we were ‘There With You’ and we remain committed to our loyal readership.

We are working alongside Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) to bring guidance and information as it emerges and offer support and reassurance where we can.

This newspaper will continue to support HDC’s Think Local campaign - now, more than ever, local businesses need our support.

HDC leader, Cllr Ryan Fuller said: “We are ready and able to deliver direct support to residents, businesses and community groups as and when they require it. Very few people will welcome the prospect of a further month-long lockdown, however, now it is happening, we must take the opportunity to stem the transmission rate and ensure our local healthcare systems are not overwhelmed. The weeks and months ahead will continue to be difficult and will test us all, but if we can harness the same spirit that has helped our community get through the year so far then I am confident we will overcome these challenges and continue to prosper.”