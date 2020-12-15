Hunts Post reporter Alex Collett interviewed Richard Crooks, from NATS, and Nicole Morris, from London Luton Airport operations, to talk about the proposed new flight path and ask questions put forward by readers.

Watch the video interview here.

There are now eight weeks left for public to have their say on flight path changes.

Communities are being urged by NATS to attend online Q&A sessions to talk to airspace change specialists.

London Luton Airport (LLA) and air traffic control provider NATS are urging communities to respond to a public consultation on proposed changes to the Airport’s arrival paths, as the consultation period reaches the halfway mark.

Neil Thompson, operations director at London Luton Airport, said: “We would encourage anyone in the areas affected to visit the virtual exhibition to find out what the changes might mean for them. We have online Q&A sessions available in December and January, so please do register for one and speak to us directly about your concerns. Everyone has the right to respond and we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

To find out more and submit a response, visit: www.nats.aero/vr/ad6/

The consultation runs until February 5 2021.