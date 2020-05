VE Day tribute in Fenstanton VE Day tribute in Fenstanton

People across the district stopped to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II but there was also time to have some fun.

After weeks of lock-down, people made a few tentative steps into their front gardens to join neighbours and celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

VE Day celebrations in Eaton Socon

VE Day celebrations in Popham Close, in Eaton Socon

VE Day celebrations in Fenstanton

VE Day celebrations in Nelson Road, in Eaton Socon

VE Day in Popham Close, in Eaton Socon

VE Day in Burwell Road in Eaton Socon

VE Day in Fenstanton

VE Day commemorations took place across Huntingdonshire