The hastily arranged commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday saw solemn displays of remembrance as well as people having some well-earned fun.There were virtual church services and parades and many people set themselves up in their front gardens to enjoy the sunshine and mark the occasion with neighbours at a safe distance. 96-year-old Dora Hardy, from Eaton Socon, enjoyed the sunshine in her front garden in Dukes Road. Steven Carr organised a virtual VE Day parade and his neighbours in Hartford decorated their homes. People in Fenstanton, Eaton Ford, Eaton Socon, Huntingdon, Hartford and Godmanchester are pictured.