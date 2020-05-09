VE Day anniversary parties took place across Huntingdonshire VE Day anniversary parties took place across Huntingdonshire

The hastily arranged commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday saw solemn displays of remembrance as well as people having some well-earned fun.

There were virtual church services and parades and many people set themselves up in their front gardens to enjoy the sunshine and mark the occasion with neighbours at a safe distance.

96-year-old Dora Hardy, from Eaton Socon, enjoyed the sunshine in her front garden in Dukes Road.

Steven Carr organised a virtual VE Day parade and his neighbours in Hartford decorated their homes.

People in Fenstanton, Eaton Ford, Eaton Socon, Huntingdon, Hartford and Godmanchester are pictured.

In Huntingdon, Karl Webb and wife Hilary Meers-Webb chose to mark VE Day with a two-minute silence. Karl is the life vice-president of the Huntingdon branch of the Royal Naval Association and also deputy mayor for the town.

