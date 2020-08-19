Hopefully GCSE students will not see a repeat of the confusion of the last few days surrounding A-Level results and things will go a bit more smoothly for them.

We understand that most students will not be going to school to pick up results, but we are happy to include photos taken at home with results slips/emails. Or, why not write a message on a piece of paper and get someone to take a photo. The message could be your results, your feelings, your plans. Please keep it short, no more than four or five words and it needs to be a reasonable size, probably A4 paper.

We will publish as many photos as we can in the newspaper and online.

We are also happy to interview students about their results.

Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.