With Year 6 pupils leaving primary education and potentially missing out on many of the celebrations which accompany this milestone, The Hunts Post wants to offer schools, students and parents the chance to commemorate through our newspaper and website.

This will take the form of photos and videos as well as messages and tributes from teachers.

Photos: Send jpeg photos of at least 0.5MB with details of child’s name and school to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Messages: Write a message wishing your child luck (no more than 30 words and include child’s name and school name) and email to the same address.

All information should include pupils’ name and the school name, which will be publish on a dedicated section of our website and also in the printed edition.

We are happy to receive photos of groups of friends, as long as those featured in the photo have permission to appear online and in print from a parent or carer.

Videos should be no more than 20 seconds and emailed to the same email address.

Let’s make this a year to remember for all those making the step up to secondary school in 2020.