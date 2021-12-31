Hunts Post Review of the Year April - June

APRIL

Plans were unveiled by the East West Railway Company for a new railway station at St Neots and a flyover proposed as part of a new link between Cambridge and Oxford, which could bring a swathe of development.

An appeal was set up to support Camille Yallop and her three children after a fire wrecked their home in Loves Farm, St Neots.

There was joy in the district's towns as shops deemed non-essential under the pandemic lockdown regulations reopened. Sue Wing, BID Huntingdon manager described the move as "fantastic".

The pandemic continued to affect local patients as face to face appointments with doctors were cut back as GPs moved to digital and telephone consultations because of Covid-19.

Mum Jade Horton, who lost her young children in a fire at their home in Eynesbury, took her first steps despite being told she would never walk again, after jumping from the building.

Fundraiser Stuie Delf, 14, had a Disney character named after him after he raised thousands of pounds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices as a tribute to his younger brother Fraser who died from a rare condition.

MAY

The easing of lockdown restrictions may have brought relief to many, but it saw more than 15,000 calls being made to police in the first fortnight of the county opening up again. Reports of domestic abuse and road accidents went up over the period.

In politics Labour's Dr Nik Johnson pulled off a surprise victory in the Combined Authority elections, unseating Tory James Palmer, and dedicated the win to his late father.

The Hunts Post launched the latest stage in its We Need to Talk campaign highlighting dementia in Dementia Action Week.

More than 6,000 drains were cleared across Huntingdonshire after the worst flooding in more than 20 years, but some residents said they still "lived in fear" over the prospect of heavy rain.

JUNE

If flooding was not enough, people in the district complained about the number of potholes in the road which they said were in a "dreadful" state despite Cambridgeshire County Council repairing more 61,000.

A Government bid to extend the school day by half an hour following on from the pandemic was branded as "cruel" by our readers and also sparked criticism from unions.

St Neots Town Council urged East West Rail to reconsider building close to the town. The scheme, part of a link between Oxford and Cambridge, could bring a new station and viaducts to serve development along the route.

Huntingdon-based air ambulance charity Magpas saw its chief executive Daryl Brown become an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Mr Brown said the award had been a "great surprise and a real honour".

Flooding problems in the district continued with Buckden residents clearing gulleys after a deluge inundated homes and led to more calls for the county council to clean more drains.

Elderly Hartford couple Tony and Maureen Webster were left living in a caravan after a sewage flood at their home which resembled a "bombsite". They had been waiting six months for repairs to be carried out.

Plans to build 10,000 homes on the edge of St Neots led to objections from residents who said they needed more facilities to cater for huge growth in the town.











