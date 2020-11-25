News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

This week’s Readers Photos

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020
Michael Burdett took this photo of a murmuration of starlings before sunset at Fen Drayton Lakes.

Michael Burdett took this photo of a murmuration of starlings before sunset at Fen Drayton Lakes. - Credit: Archant

This week we publish more stunning images sent in by Hunts Post readers.

Amanda Lonsdale took this early morning photo of St Jame's Church at Hemingford Grey.

Amanda Lonsdale took this early morning photo of St Jame's Church at Hemingford Grey. - Credit: Archant

Please keep them coming, and over the next few weeks, we would like to see your ‘winter’ and ‘Christmas’ images. Send us a photo that captures Christmas 2020. We would also like to see your winter weather pics.

If you send us a photo, we need your full name and a short description of where the image was taken. We prefer jpeg images and they should be around 1MB. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Photos will also be published online at: www.huntspost.co.uk.

Peter Hagger took this image at Wimpole Hall.

Peter Hagger took this image at Wimpole Hall. - Credit: Archant

Tracy Finch's image take at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

Tracy Finch's image take at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve. - Credit: Archant

Emily Smith took this photo in Ramsey

Emily Smith took this photo in Ramsey - Credit: Archant

Carole Goldmith's image was taken at Brampton Wood.

Carole Goldmith's image was taken at Brampton Wood. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

