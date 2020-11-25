Published: 4:00 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

Michael Burdett took this photo of a murmuration of starlings before sunset at Fen Drayton Lakes. - Credit: Archant

This week we publish more stunning images sent in by Hunts Post readers.

Amanda Lonsdale took this early morning photo of St Jame's Church at Hemingford Grey. - Credit: Archant

Please keep them coming, and over the next few weeks, we would like to see your ‘winter’ and ‘Christmas’ images. Send us a photo that captures Christmas 2020. We would also like to see your winter weather pics.

If you send us a photo, we need your full name and a short description of where the image was taken. We prefer jpeg images and they should be around 1MB. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Photos will also be published online at: www.huntspost.co.uk.

Peter Hagger took this image at Wimpole Hall. - Credit: Archant

Tracy Finch's image take at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve. - Credit: Archant

Emily Smith took this photo in Ramsey - Credit: Archant

Carole Goldmith's image was taken at Brampton Wood. - Credit: Archant