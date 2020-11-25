Amanda Lonsdale took this early morning photo of St Jame's Church at Hemingford Grey. Amanda Lonsdale took this early morning photo of St Jame's Church at Hemingford Grey.

Please keep them coming, and over the next few weeks, we would like to see your ‘winter’ and ‘Christmas’ images. Send us a photo that captures Christmas 2020. We would also like to see your winter weather pics.

If you send us a photo, we need your full name and a short description of where the image was taken. We prefer jpeg images and they should be around 1MB. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Photos will also be published online at: www.huntspost.co.uk.

Peter Hagger took this image at Wimpole Hall.

Tracy Finch's image take at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

Emily Smith took this photo in Ramsey