Published: 10:36 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM January 18, 2021

Charlotte Wright sent us this sunset image which she took in Great Paxton. - Credit: Charlotte Wright

Here are the Readers' Photos for this week, which, once again, highlight the amazing photographic talent out there in Huntingdonshire.

Tracy Finch took this photograph at the Willow Bridge in Eynesbury, St Neots. - Credit: Tracy Finch

We hope you will enjoy Charlotte Wright's beautiful sunset, Tilly Brown's frosty scene in Somersham and Peter Hagger's stunning image of berries, and all the other photos sent in as part of this feature.

Tilly Brown, aged 13, of Somersham, took this frosty image. - Credit: Tilly Brown

Peter Hagger's image, taken in Priory Park, St Neots. - Credit: Petter Hagger

Gerry Brown's photograph of a Goldfinch which he took in his back garden. - Credit: Gerry Brown

If you have a 'winter' or 'lockdown' image you would like to send us, here are the details: photos must be in jpeg format, send to: edtor@huntspost.co.uk.



