Gerry Brown sent us this image.

This week, we are launching a new feature called Readers’ Photos which will feature the images sent in from people living in Huntingdonshire. Over the next few weeks, we would love to see your images of the changing seasons. If you send us a photo, we need your full name and a short description of where the image was taken.

We prefer Jpeg images and the file size should be around 1MB. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Photos will also be published online.

Nelly Bird took this photo.