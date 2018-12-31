Presents donated by Hunts Post readers as part of the Hunts Post Present Appeal were taken to the hospital on Christmas eve to help lift the spirits of children spending time at Hinchingbrooke Hospital this year.

Dozens of presents were donated, ranging from books to teddy bears, colouring sets and games.

The presents were then distributed throughout the Holly Ward to children who were spending the festive period in hospital.

Daniel Mansfield, Editor of the Hunts Post said: “As always, our readers this year were extremely generous when it came to the appeal. We want to thank everyone for the donations that we received. We are really grateful, and the children were delighted. You all continue to amaze us here at the Hunts Post and hope to continue the appeal next Christmas.”