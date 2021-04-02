News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New Hunts Post Readers' Photos for April

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Gerry Brown took this image of a pair of Jackdaws at the church in Wistow.

Gerry Brown took this image of a pair of Jackdaws at the church in Wistow. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Here are our Readers' Photos for this week. We are happy to receive images on any subject, but if you include people, please make sure you have their permission to send to The Hunts Post and provide full names. We prefer Jpeg images, which may be used in the newspaper and online. Email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Grace Pilditch took this spring-time photograph at Wimplole.

Grace Pilditch took this spring-time photograph at Wimplole. - Credit: GRACE PILDITCH

Graham Davy, from Stukeley, took this stunning photograph.

Graham Davy, from Stukeley, took this stunning photograph. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

Emer Clark-Ward managed to capture this image of a drake on her garden fence in St Neots.

Emer Clark-Ward managed to capture this image of a drake on her garden fence in St Neots. - Credit: EMER CLARK-WARD

Helen Seed's image of early spring blossom in her Huntingdon garden.

Helen Seed's image of early spring blossom in her Huntingdon garden. - Credit: HELEN SEED

Tracey Gillett took this photograph of some pretty primulas Great Gransden 

Tracey Gillett took this photograph of some pretty primulas Great Gransden - Credit: TRACEY GILLETT






Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parking enforcement will be carried out by HDC.

Moves to tackle 'worst examples' of problem parking in Huntingdonshire

Ryan Fuller

Logo Icon
Plans for 120 homes on Houghton Field

Fears over traffic and less green space for Hunts village development

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Ricky Homer was captured on CCTV stealing from the dentist.

Prolific burglar caught on CCTV stealing from dentist is jailed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Congestion on the Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire is a common sight for drivers

Mayor of St Neots in favour of half a billion-pound road upgrade

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus