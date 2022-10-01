Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Hunts Post Reader Photos: Autumn seems to have arrived

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM October 1, 2022
Buff tailed Bumble bee on Ivy from Gerry Brown.

Buff tailed Bumble bee on Ivy from Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Readers have sent in some amazing images this week, including this one of a buff-tailed bumble bee from Gerry Brown. Rom Pasika has been out and about in Godmanchester and captured some of the town's beautiful local scenery and Eddie Seal was lucky enough to be in the right place to see the seals on the west Norfolk coast.

If you would like to send us a Reader Photo, our current theme is Autumn, but we can accept images on any subject. We prefer Jpeg images and you must include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Send your images via email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Harvest festival at All Saints Church in Hartford, picture sent in by Jean Bolton.

Harvest festival at All Saints Church in Hartford, picture sent in by Jean Bolton. - Credit: JEAN BOLTON

Eddie Seal sent us his photo of sunflowers in his St Neots garden. 

Eddie Seal sent us his photo of sunflowers in his St Neots garden. - Credit: EDDIE SEAL

Rom Pasika captured this shot of a grey heron at Godmanchester.

Rom Pasika captured this shot of a grey heron at Godmanchester. - Credit: ROM PASIKA

A tranquil scene of the river at Godmanchester taken by Rom Pasika.

A tranquil scene of the river at Godmanchester taken by Rom Pasika. - Credit: ROM PASIKA

Eddie Seal managed to captured this image of seals at The Wash.

Eddie Seal managed to captured this image of seals at The Wash. - Credit: EDDIE SEAL

Moria Clelland sent in this photo as the scene in Brampton made her smile.

Moria Clelland sent in this photo as the scene in Brampton made her smile. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Jackie Carpenter took this beautiful photo of a sunrise over the bridge at St Ives.

Jackie Carpenter took this beautiful photo of a sunrise over the bridge at St Ives. - Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER

Dorothy Smith sent us her image entitled Autumn in the Thicket at St Ives.

Dorothy Smith sent us her image entitled Autumn in the Thicket at St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Nick Boulding's photo is called 'colour in the garden'.

Nick Boulding's photo is called 'colour in the garden'. - Credit: NICK BOULDING


















St Ives News
St Neots News
Ramsey News

