Published:
9:00 AM September 24, 2022
Here are some of this week's Reader Photos. We welcome images from our readers which are published online and in the newspaper.
Our current theme is Autumn, but you can send us images on any subject, so why not take a picture while you are out walking or maybe something you see in your garden
Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken and send it via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. We prefer jpeg images.
David Lloyd sent us an ink drawing he did from a photo of the Queen at an equestrian show in 1983.
- Credit: DAVID LLOYD
ian Morrison sent us this image he took of the well at Bushmead Priory.
- Credit: IAN MORRISON
Barbary Ape on the Rock of Gibralta sent in by Gerry Brown.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Blustry Day in St Ives sent in by Dorothy Smith.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
This Crested Crebe was captured on camera at the Somersham Nature Reserve by Gerry Brown
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Nick Boulding's image of a cheeky squirrel playing with his shoelace.
- Credit: NICK BOULDING
Jane Lamberton sent us her dragonfly reflection picture.
- Credit: JANE LAMBERTON
Alpaca on guard in St Ives sent in by Dorothy Smith.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Daniella Smith sent us her image of a pigeon in her friend's garden.
- Credit: DANIELLA SMITH