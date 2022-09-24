Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Can you take a photo for The Hunts Post?

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM September 24, 2022
Gerry Brown took this image of a deer at Oldhurst.

Gerry Brown took this image of a deer at Oldhurst. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Here are some of this week's Reader Photos. We welcome images from our readers which are published online and in the newspaper.

Our current theme is Autumn, but you can send us images on any subject, so why not take a picture while you are out walking or maybe something you see in your garden

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken and send it via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. We prefer jpeg images.

David Lloyd sent us an ink drawing he did from a photo of the Queen at an equestrian show in 1983.

David Lloyd sent us an ink drawing he did from a photo of the Queen at an equestrian show in 1983. - Credit: DAVID LLOYD

Ian Morrison sent us this image he took of the well at Bushmead Priory.

ian Morrison sent us this image he took of the well at Bushmead Priory. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

Barbary Ape on the Rock of Gibralta sent in by Gerry Brown.

Barbary Ape on the Rock of Gibralta sent in by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Blustry Day in St Ives sent in by Dorothy Smith.

Blustry Day in St Ives sent in by Dorothy Smith. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

This Crested Crebe was captured on camera at the Somersham Nature Reserve by Gerry Brown.

This Crested Crebe was captured on camera at the Somersham Nature Reserve by Gerry Brown - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Nick Boulding's image of a cheeky squirrel playing with his shoelace.

Nick Boulding's image of a cheeky squirrel playing with his shoelace. - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Jane Lamberton sent us her dragonfly reflection picture. - Credit: JANE LAMBERTON

Alpaca on guard in St Ives sent in by Dorothy Smith.

Alpaca on guard in St Ives sent in by Dorothy Smith. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Daniella Smith sent us her image of a pigeon in her friend's garden.

Daniella Smith sent us her image of a pigeon in her friend's garden. - Credit: DANIELLA SMITH









































