Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

This week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:45 PM September 8, 2022
An image of All Saints Church at Hartford taken by Mike Humphrey.

An image of All Saints Church at Hartford taken by Mike Humphrey. - Credit: MIKE HUMPHREY

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos. Thank you to everyone who has sent us a photo.

Our current theme is now Autumn, but we can accept photos on any subject. We ask that you send images in jpeg format and please provide your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. 

Send you photos via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.  

Love Birds in the garden captured on camera by David King.

Love Birds in the garden captured on camera by David King. - Credit: DAVID KING

Karen Chapman took her photograph at the riverside at Huntingdon.

Karen Chapman took her photograph at the riverside at Huntingdon. - Credit: KAREN CHAPMAN

Jackie Carpenter took this image on the River Great Ouse at St Ives.

Jackie Carpenter took this image on the River Great Ouse at St Ives. - Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER

Daniela Smith took this image of a bumble bee in the garden.

Daniela Smith took this image of a bumble bee in the garden. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Collared Dove captured on camera by Gerry Brown. 

Collared Dove captured on camera by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Moria Clelland sent us this photo she entitled 'coffee at Houghton Mill'. 

Moria Clelland sent us this photo she entitled 'coffee at Houghton Mill'. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

David Remmington took this photo of a family of swans.

David Remmington took this photo of a family of swans. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

'Incy wincy spider' sent in by Val Thompson of Bury.

'Incy wincy spider' sent in by Val Thompson of Bury. - Credit: VAL THOMPSON

Ian Morrison took this photo of a B17 Flying Fortress from his Eaton Socon garden.

Ian Morrison took this photo of a B17 Flying Fortress from his Eaton Socon garden. - Credit: IAN MORRISON







Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

The Dragoon Inn at Brampton, Cambridgeshire

Huntingdonshire District Council

Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'

Hannah Brown, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Meadow Lane children enjoying the garden at the nursery

St Ives Meadow Lane Nursery shortlisted for national award

Harry Goodman

person
The boy, who was just four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon