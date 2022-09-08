Published:
4:45 PM September 8, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos. Thank you to everyone who has sent us a photo.
Our current theme is now Autumn, but we can accept photos on any subject. We ask that you send images in jpeg format and please provide your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
Send you photos via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
Love Birds in the garden captured on camera by David King.
- Credit: DAVID KING
Karen Chapman took her photograph at the riverside at Huntingdon.
- Credit: KAREN CHAPMAN
Jackie Carpenter took this image on the River Great Ouse at St Ives.
- Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER
Daniela Smith took this image of a bumble bee in the garden.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
Collared Dove captured on camera by Gerry Brown.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Moria Clelland sent us this photo she entitled 'coffee at Houghton Mill'.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
David Remmington took this photo of a family of swans.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
'Incy wincy spider' sent in by Val Thompson of Bury.
- Credit: VAL THOMPSON
Ian Morrison took this photo of a B17 Flying Fortress from his Eaton Socon garden.
- Credit: IAN MORRISON