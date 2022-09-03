Juvenile Goldfinch being fed by mother sent in by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos. There are some really stunning images of wildlife and our beautiful countryside in Huntingdonshire. Our current theme is Summer, but in the coming weeks, we will expect to see some photos displaying the colours of Autumn. We will, however, accept photos on any subject so if you see something amazing and capture it on camera then please feel free to send it in.

All photos should be in Jpeg format and you must include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken and where the photo was taken. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Jackie Carpenter took her image at the St Ives bridge. - Credit: JACKIE CARPENTER

Sally Jex took this photo while she was walking in Eaton Ford, in St Neots. - Credit: SALLY JEX

Malcolm Lynn captured this stag on camera while he was in Scotland. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN

Dorothy Smith sent us her image of swans at the Thicket, in St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Gerry Brown sent us his pic of a squirrel in his garden. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Ian Morrison took this photo of a visitor looking for water in the heat. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

Nick Boulding sent us his 'mystery insect' picture. - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Morning Glory image from Nick Boulding. - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Clem.atis seed heads from Moira Clelland - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND



































































































































