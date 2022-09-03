Check out our Hunts Post Reader Photos for this week
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos. There are some really stunning images of wildlife and our beautiful countryside in Huntingdonshire. Our current theme is Summer, but in the coming weeks, we will expect to see some photos displaying the colours of Autumn. We will, however, accept photos on any subject so if you see something amazing and capture it on camera then please feel free to send it in.
All photos should be in Jpeg format and you must include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken and where the photo was taken. Send your images to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.