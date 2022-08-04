Gallery

Ken Challenger took this photograph in his Brampton garden. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.





Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.





There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post printed edition.

Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk

This photograph of a cheeky garden visitor stopping off for a drink was sent in by Ken Challenger. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

This image was taken on Moria Clelland's vegetable patch. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

David Remmington captured this photo of a dragonfly in his garden. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

A Green Woodpecker and a pigeon taking a bath in Kay Simpson's Whittlesey garden. - Credit: KAY SIMPSON

Claudine Clark captured this image of a hedgehog having a meal in her garden. - Credit: CLAUDINE CLARK

Den Yaxley took his picture of a Kingfisher at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve. - Credit: DEN YAXLEY

Jean Bolton sent us this image of her Cactus plant which flowers once a year for just one day. - Credit: JEAN BOLTON

This picture of a family of swans was taken by Brian Parker at Anglesey Abbey. - Credit: BRIAN PARKER

Henry Brown, aged 12, of Fenton Manor Farm, sent us his photograph of the sun setting. - Credit: HENRY BROWN































