Check out this week's amazing Hunts Post Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:31 PM August 4, 2022
Ken Challenger took this photograph in his Brampton garden.

Ken Challenger took this photograph in his Brampton garden. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.


Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.


There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post printed edition.

Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk 

This photograph of a cheeky garden visitor stopping off for a drink was sent in by Ken Challenger.

This photograph of a cheeky garden visitor stopping off for a drink was sent in by Ken Challenger. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

This image was taken on Moria Clelland's vegetable patch.

This image was taken on Moria Clelland's vegetable patch. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

David Remmington captured this photo of a dragonfly in his garden. 

David Remmington captured this photo of a dragonfly in his garden. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

A Green Woodpecker and a pigeon taking a bath in Kay Simpson's Whittlesey garden.

A Green Woodpecker and a pigeon taking a bath in Kay Simpson's Whittlesey garden. - Credit: KAY SIMPSON

Claudine Clark captured this image of a hedgehog having a meal in her garden.

Claudine Clark captured this image of a hedgehog having a meal in her garden. - Credit: CLAUDINE CLARK

Den Yaxley took his picture of a Kingfisher at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.

Den Yaxley took his picture of a Kingfisher at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve. - Credit: DEN YAXLEY

Jean Bolton sent us this image of her Cactus plant which flowers once a year for just one day.

Jean Bolton sent us this image of her Cactus plant which flowers once a year for just one day. - Credit: JEAN BOLTON

        

This picture of a family of swans was taken by Brian Parker at Anglesey Abbey.

This picture of a family of swans was taken by Brian Parker at Anglesey Abbey. - Credit: BRIAN PARKER

Henry Brown, aged 12, of Fenton Manor Farm, sent us his photograph of the sun setting. 

Henry Brown, aged 12, of Fenton Manor Farm, sent us his photograph of the sun setting. - Credit: HENRY BROWN









       

Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

