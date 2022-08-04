Published:
12:31 PM August 4, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.
Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.
There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post printed edition.
Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk
This photograph of a cheeky garden visitor stopping off for a drink was sent in by Ken Challenger.
- Credit: KEN CHALLENGER
This image was taken on Moria Clelland's vegetable patch.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
David Remmington captured this photo of a dragonfly in his garden.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
A Green Woodpecker and a pigeon taking a bath in Kay Simpson's Whittlesey garden.
- Credit: KAY SIMPSON
Claudine Clark captured this image of a hedgehog having a meal in her garden.
- Credit: CLAUDINE CLARK
Den Yaxley took his picture of a Kingfisher at the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve.
- Credit: DEN YAXLEY
Jean Bolton sent us this image of her Cactus plant which flowers once a year for just one day.
- Credit: JEAN BOLTON
This picture of a family of swans was taken by Brian Parker at Anglesey Abbey.
- Credit: BRIAN PARKER
Henry Brown, aged 12, of Fenton Manor Farm, sent us his photograph of the sun setting.
- Credit: HENRY BROWN