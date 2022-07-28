Check out this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Published:
10:03 AM July 28, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.
Dorothy Smith, from St Ives, took this photo of alpacas.
- Credit: DOROTHY SMITH
Daniela Smith took this photo of pigeons in her friend's garden.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
Jane Lamberton took her image at the Bedford River Festival.
- Credit: JANE LAMBERTON
Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.
Val Thompson took this photo of a Water Buffalo at the Watatunga Wildlife Park in Norfolk.
- Credit: VAL THOMPSON
Gerry Brown took his image of a Gatekeeper Butterfly at the Somersham Nature Reserve.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Adam Payne took his photo in St Ives while he was on a walk.
- Credit: ADAM PAYNE
Moria Clelland's rose survived the heatwave.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Judith Johnson took her photo of a Barn Owl at the Raptor Centre at Woodhurst.
- Credit: JUDITH JOHNSON
Robert Winter took a picture of a Hydrangea in his Huntingdon garden.
- Credit: ROBERT WINTER