Gallery

Check out this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:03 AM July 28, 2022
David Carter managed to capture this photograph of a fox in his St Neots' garden.

David Carter managed to capture this photograph of a fox in his St Neots' garden. - Credit: DAVID CARTER

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.

Dorothy Smith, from St Ives, took this photo of alpacas.

Dorothy Smith, from St Ives, took this photo of alpacas. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Daniela Smith took this photo of pigeons in her friend's garden.

Daniela Smith took this photo of pigeons in her friend's garden. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Jane Lamberton took her image at the Bedford River Festival.

Jane Lamberton took her image at the Bedford River Festival. - Credit: JANE LAMBERTON

Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.

Val Thompson took this photo of a Water Buffalo at the Watatunga Wildlife Park in Norfolk.

Val Thompson took this photo of a Water Buffalo at the Watatunga Wildlife Park in Norfolk. - Credit: VAL THOMPSON

Gerry Brown took his image of a Gatekeeper Butterfly at the Somersham Nature Reserve.

Gerry Brown took his image of a Gatekeeper Butterfly at the Somersham Nature Reserve. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Adam Payne took his photo in St Ives while he was on a walk.

Adam Payne took his photo in St Ives while he was on a walk. - Credit: ADAM PAYNE

There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post printed edition.

Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Moria Clelland's rose survived the heatwave.

Moria Clelland's rose survived the heatwave. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Judith Johnson took her photo of a Barn Owl at the Raptor Centre at Woodhurst.

Judith Johnson took her photo of a Barn Owl at the Raptor Centre at Woodhurst. - Credit: JUDITH JOHNSON

Robert Winter took a picture of a Hydrangea in his Huntingdon garden.

Robert Winter took a picture of a Hydrangea in his Huntingdon garden. - Credit: ROBERT WINTER






Reader Gallery
Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

