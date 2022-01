Ron Wallace sent us his haunting shot of Grafham Water. - Credit: RON WALLACE

Here are our Hunts Post Reader Photos for this week. Many thanks to everyone who continues to send us images as we love to see them.

If you have a photograph for The Hunts Post, send it to this email: editor@huntspost.co.uk and make sure you include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

We prefer jpeg images, which can be on any subject, although our current theme is Winter.

Gerry Brown captured this misty morning at Ramsey Woods. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Isabel Lait, aged 6, took her photograph at Rectory Farm in Southoe. - Credit: LAIT FAMILY

Mags Frost took her image at Hartford. - Credit: MAGS FROST