Here are our Hunts Post Readers' Photos for this week. Some beautiful images of the scenery and wildlife around Huntingdonshire. Well done to everyone who has submitted photos over the last few months. Happy to keep the feature going as long as we continue to receive images. Send your photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Include your full name and a short caption.
Malcolm Lynn sent us his image of a bee on a dahlia after the rain taken in Hilton.
Stan Mace took this image for our Readers' Photos.
Another image from Stan Mace.
Carol Dumont captured this wild flowers at Houghton Mill.
This is Bob the house bunny which has been sent in by Lisa Sheehan.
Peter Turner captured this image of a rainbow at Offord.
David Rootham took his wild flower photo in Godmanchester.
Janet Lamberton, of Eynesbury, took this photo of a family of Great Crested Grebes.
Wild flowers in Brian Tokens garden at Hartford.
Jenny Coates, from Alconbury Weston, sent us this photo.
Stuart Mcgreggor took this shot at Godmanchester.
