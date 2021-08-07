Published: 1:00 PM August 7, 2021

Graham Davey took this photograph in his back garden. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

Here are our Hunts Post Readers' Photos for this week. Some beautiful images of the scenery and wildlife around Huntingdonshire. Well done to everyone who has submitted photos over the last few months. Happy to keep the feature going as long as we continue to receive images. Send your photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. Include your full name and a short caption.

Malcolm Lynn sent us his image of a bee on a dahlia after the rain taken in Hilton. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN

Stan Mace took this image for our Readers' Photos. - Credit: STAN MACE

Another image from Stan Mace. - Credit: STAN MACE

Carol Dumont captured this wild flowers at Houghton Mill. - Credit: CAROL DUMONT

This is Bob the house bunny which has been sent in by Lisa Sheehan. - Credit: LISA SHEEHAN

Peter Turner captured this image of a rainbow at Offord. - Credit: PETER TURNER

David Rootham took his wild flower photo in Godmanchester. - Credit: DAVID ROOTHAM

Janet Lamberton, of Eynesbury, took this photo of a family of Great Crested Grebes. - Credit: JANET LAMBERTON

Wild flowers in Brian Tokens garden at Hartford. - Credit: BRIAN TOKENS

Jenny Coates, from Alconbury Weston, sent us this photo. - Credit: JENNY COATES

Stuart Mcgreggor took this shot at Godmanchester. - Credit: STUART MCGREGGOR















































































































































































































