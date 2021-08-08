Published: 11:00 AM August 8, 2021

Ken Challenger took this photo of a dragonfly on a bird feeder in his Brampton. - Credit: KEN CHALLENGER

Here are our Readers' Photos for this week. If you would like to send us an image for publication, please include your full name and a brief description of what you have captured on camera. We prefer Jeg images which should be sent to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Gerry Brown took this image in Warboys - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Sarah Knight took her photograph of swans at Hartford. - Credit: SARAH KNIGHT

Peter Turner took this photograph of the sun setting at the Millstream at Offord. - Credit: PETER TURNER























