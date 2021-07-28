News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Check out this week's Hunts Post Reader Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM July 28, 2021   
This is a picture of Gus, who is five months old, sent in by Maisy Gibbons of Huntingdon. 

This is a picture of Gus, who is five months old, sent in by Maisy Gibbons of Huntingdon. - Credit: MAISY GIBBONS

Here are our Readers' Photos for this week. We would love to see your images of family pets or under the heading of 'summer' but can accept pictures on any subject. We prefer jpeg images and they must be of good quality. Please provide your full name and a brief description of your image. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Mia Haywood sent us this pic of her dogs Milo and Millie.

Mia Haywood sent us this pic of her dogs Milo and Millie. - Credit: MIA HAYWOOD

Alison Burnett's image of the wild flower meadow at Congeygeare Park in St Neots.

Alison Burnett took this photograph of the wild flower meadow at Congeygeare Park in St Neots. - Credit: ALISON BURNETT

Matt Collins, from Eaton Socon, sent this pic of Hershey with his new bow tie collar.

Matt Collins, from Eaton Socon, sent this pic of his cat Hershey with his new bow tie collar. - Credit: MATT COLLINS

Sally Jex took this shot of The Pghtle in Eaton Socon.

Sally Jex took this shot at The Pightle in Eaton Socon - Credit: Sally Jex

Gerry Brown took this photograph of St Mary's Church at Warboys.

Gerry Brown took this photograph of St Mary's Church at Warboys. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Craig Jallal captured this image at Priory Park after a storm last week.

Craig Jallal captured this image at Priory Park after a storm last week. - Credit: CRAIG JALLAL

Graham Davey sent us this image.

Graham Davey sent us this image. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

Gerry Brown sent us this image of an ostrich he took at Old Hurst.

Gerry Brown sent us this image of an ostrich he took at Old Hurst. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Mother and babies at Hartford, taken by Vicky Turnbull.

Mother and babies at Hartford, taken by Vicky Turnbull. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Andrew Marking took this photograph of a robin at Great Paxton.

Andrew Marking took this photograph of a robin at Great Paxton. - Credit: ANDREW MARKING

James Leyshon, from Ellington, took his image at Grafham Water.

James Leyshon, from Ellington, took his image at Grafham Water. - Credit: JAMES LEYSHON































