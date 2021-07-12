Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM July 12, 2021

Bob Kimpton, from Brampton, sent in this photograph taken in his garden. - Credit: BOB KIMPTON

Here are this week's Readers Photos. If you have a photograph you have taken on any subject, send it in jpeg format to: Editor@huntspost.co.uk. Please provide your full name and a brief description of your image.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter