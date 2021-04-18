News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Debbie Davies

Published: 10:30 AM April 18, 2021   
Paul Lemons took this photograph while he was out walking in St Ives.

Paul Lemons took this photograph while he was out walking in St Ives. - Credit: PAUL LEMONS

Here are some more of our Readers' Photos for this week. Send your photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

A scene of the St Ives bridge, taken by Paul Lemons.

A scene of the St Ives bridge, taken by Paul Lemons. - Credit: PAUL LEMONS

Judith Johnson took this spring-time image at Wimpole Hall.

Judith Johnson took this spring-time image at Wimpole Hall. - Credit: JUDITH JOHNSON

Peter Whelan sent in this image of street art in St Neots

Peter Whelan sent in this image of street art in St Neots - Credit: PETER WHELAN

Lis Matthews sent us this image of her garden visitor.

Lis Matthews sent us this image of her garden visitor. - Credit: LIS MATTHEWS

Garden visitors in David Hunt's garden in Huntingdon.

Garden visitors in David Hunt's Huntingdon garden. - Credit: DAVID HUNT






