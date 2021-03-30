News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Reader Photos for week commencing March 29

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Judith Johnson captured this image of a heron which she took at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Judith Johnson captured this image of a heron which she took at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: JOHN JOHNSON

Here are this week's Reader Photos. Please continue to send us your images of Spring, Easter and lockdown, or even, coming out of lockdown.

David Pask sent us this image of ladybirds in Fenstanton.

David Pask sent us this image of ladybirds in Fenstanton. - Credit: DAVID PASK

David King sent us his photograph of The Common at Huntingdon.

David King sent us his photograph of The Common at Huntingdon. - Credit: DAVIID KING

Jacqueline Sherriff took this photograph of the bridge in Godmanchester.

Jacqueline Sherriff took this photograph of the bridge in Godmanchester. - Credit: JACQUELINE SHERRIFF

We prefer Jpeg images and they must be around 1MB. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of where the photograph was taken.

Photos will be published in the newspaper and online. Send to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.


Gill Butt took this photograph of rain clouds at Grafham Water.

Gill Butt took this photograph of rain clouds at Grafham Water. - Credit: GILL BUTT




Huntingdon News

