Gerry Brown sent us this image of wood pigeon feasting on ivy seeds, taken in his garden.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
More photos taken by our Hunts Post readers.
Stuart Buckminster took this photograph at Paxton Pits, in Little Paxton, St Neots.
- Credit: STUART BUCKMINSTER
Tilly Brown, aged 13, took this image in Somersham.
- Credit: TILLY BROWN
Peter Naylor took this shot of a Red Kite in his back garden in Eynesbury, St Neots.
- Credit: PETER NAYLOR
