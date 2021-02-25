News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

More Readers' Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM February 25, 2021   
Sparrowhawk taken by Peter Naylor from his garden in St Neots.

Sparrowhawk taken by Peter Naylor from his garden in St Neots. - Credit: PETER NAYLOR

Gerry Brown sent us this image of wood pigeon feasting on ivy seeds, taken in his garden.

Gerry Brown sent us this image of wood pigeon feasting on ivy seeds, taken in his garden. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

More photos taken by our Hunts Post readers.

If you have a photograph for inclusion in The Hunts Post, email to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Stuart Buckminster took this photograph at Paxton Pits, in Little Paxton, St Neots.

Stuart Buckminster took this photograph at Paxton Pits, in Little Paxton, St Neots. - Credit: STUART BUCKMINSTER

Tilly Brown, aged 13, took this image in Somersham.

Tilly Brown, aged 13, took this image in Somersham. - Credit: TILLY BROWN

Peter Naylor took this shot of a Red Kite in his back garden in Eynesbury, St Neots.  

Peter Naylor took this shot of a Red Kite in his back garden in Eynesbury, St Neots. - Credit: PETER NAYLOR


Huntingdon News
St Neots News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Huntingdon High Street racist covid attack

Man hit takeaway worker with umbrella in racist coronavirus attack

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
New Huntingdon Fire Station

First look at new Huntingdon Fire Station that boasts ‘major upgrade’...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Flytippers dump mound of rubbish on B1046

Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Next Steps announced for Huntingdonshire proposed flight path. 

Next steps announced on Huntingdonshire holding stack

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus