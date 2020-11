Lorna Watkins took this at the quay in St Ives. Lorna Watkins took this at the quay in St Ives.

This week, we publish some more pictures sent in by Hunts Post readers. We would love to see your images of autumn or maybe you can capture a photo that tells your story of lockdown. If you send us a photo, we need your full name and a short description of where the image was taken.

We prefer Jpeg images and the file size should be around 1MB. Send photos to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Photos will also be published online.

Gerry Brown took this pic for our Readers' Photos section.

Gerry Brown's image of autumn leaves.

Bob Lee's image of Hinchingbrooke Park which he says shows the beauty of our region.