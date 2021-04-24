News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Debbie Davies

Published: 10:00 AM April 24, 2021   
Heron carrying a mussel near the river in Eaton Socon taken by Steve Moore.

Here are reader images I have chosen for this week. Some really beautiful photographs that show some talent for a good eye and good technical ability. Love the bluebells and the butterfly on the tree and capturing birds and animals in their natural habitat is a real skill. Nigel Pauley's misty image of Godmanchester bridge was a nice contrast to the other pics I thought.

Well done to everyone who sent in photos, please keep them coming. Send in Jpeg format to: editor@huntspost.co.uk. 

Graham Davey's beautiful image of bluebells at Great Stukeley.

A Peacock butterfly captured by Julie Darby in Eaton Socon.

Godmanchester's 'other' Chinese bridge taken by Nigel Pauley

Ian Morrison captured a cheeky squirrel in his Eaton Socon garden.

David Denton's image of a heron which he took in St Ives.

