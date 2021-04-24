Published: 10:00 AM April 24, 2021

Heron carrying a mussel near the river in Eaton Socon taken by Steve Moore. - Credit: STEVE MOORE

Here are reader images I have chosen for this week. Some really beautiful photographs that show some talent for a good eye and good technical ability. Love the bluebells and the butterfly on the tree and capturing birds and animals in their natural habitat is a real skill. Nigel Pauley's misty image of Godmanchester bridge was a nice contrast to the other pics I thought.

Well done to everyone who sent in photos, please keep them coming. Send in Jpeg format to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Graham Davey's beautiful image of bluebells at Great Stukeley. - Credit: GRAHAM DAVEY

A Peacock butterfly captured by Julie Darby in Eaton Socon. - Credit: JULIE DARBY

Godmanchester's 'other' Chinese bridge taken by Nigel Pauley - Credit: NIGEL PAULEY

Ian Morrison captured a cheeky squirrel in his Eaton Socon garden. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

David Denton's image of a heron which he took in St Ives. - Credit: DAVID DENTON












































































































































































































