Check out the first batch of amazing Readers' Pets for July

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:14 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 2:40 PM July 2, 2021
Hunts Post Reader Pet photos

This is Betsy. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Here are just some of the pet photos we received from Hunts Post readers after our appeal for images. We have almost 200, so it may take us a few weeks to publish them all. We hope you enjoy looking at all the cute pets from across Huntingdonshire.  

This is Furpy (full name Captain Fur Potato) the Pekingnese.

This is Furpy (full name Captain Fur Potato) the Pekingnese. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Jessie. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Barney. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Eric, a 16-month-old Cocker Spaniel. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Tia Maria and Pippa - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Max and Heidi. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Daisy. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Ernie. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Here is Murphy. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Archie, - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Here is Hugo. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

This is Margot - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Here is Bailey. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED










Here is Puszek the rabbit. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED




































































































































































